National Bank Financial Reiterates Sector Perform Spec Overwgt Rating for Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)

Foran Mining (CVE:FOM)‘s stock had its “sector perform spec overwgt” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at National Bank Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on FOM. National Bankshares set a C$3.25 target price on Foran Mining and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.58.

Get Foran Mining alerts:

Shares of CVE FOM opened at C$2.45 on Wednesday. Foran Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.55 and a twelve month high of C$3.09. The company has a current ratio of 10.41, a quick ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$580.27 million and a PE ratio of -81.67.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

See Also: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Foran Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foran Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.