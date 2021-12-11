National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Issues Earnings Results

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 46.93%.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $48.26 on Friday. National Beverage has a one year low of $38.73 and a one year high of $98.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 1.03.

Get National Beverage alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Beverage stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.26% of National Beverage worth $12,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 26.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of flavored beverage products. Its brands include Big Shot, Clear Fruit, Crystal Bay, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, Faygo, LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, Mr.Pure, Nicola, Ohana, Ritz, Rip It, Rip It 2oz Shot, Ritz and Shasta.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.