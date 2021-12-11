National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on National Instruments in a report on Wednesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Instruments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $43.41 on Wednesday. National Instruments has a twelve month low of $38.10 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.97.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Instruments will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.01%.

In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Paul Fettweis sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $98,658.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,007 shares of company stock valued at $727,468. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NATI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 379.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Instruments by 17.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

