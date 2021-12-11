NatWest Group (RBSPF) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Analysis

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS: RBSPF) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare NatWest Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get NatWest Group alerts:

This table compares NatWest Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NatWest Group $16.85 billion -$477.65 million -41.57 NatWest Group Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 10.94

NatWest Group has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its peers. NatWest Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NatWest Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NatWest Group 1 4 3 0 2.25 NatWest Group Competitors 1076 3150 2629 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 71.10%. Given NatWest Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NatWest Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NatWest Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NatWest Group -1.96% 3.94% 0.21% NatWest Group Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

Summary

NatWest Group peers beat NatWest Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments. The Commercial and Private Banking segment covers the Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and RBS International Commercial Banking sub-segments, involved in serving retail, commercial, corporate, and financial institution customers. The RBSI serves retail, commercial, corporate and financial institution customers in Jersey, Guernsey, Isle of Man and Gibraltar and financial institution customers in Luxembourg and London. The NatWest Markets offers corporate and institutional customers global market access, providing them with trading, risk management, and financing solutions. The Central Items and Other segment include corporate functions, such as RBS treasury, finance, risk management, compliance, legal, communications, and human resources. The company was founded on March 25, 1968

Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.