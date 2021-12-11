nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.100-$-0.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $68.50 million-$69.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.24 million.nCino also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.210-$-0.200 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NCNO opened at $54.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.01. nCino has a 52-week low of $46.94 and a 52-week high of $86.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 9.40%. The business had revenue of $70.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NCNO. Truist lowered their price target on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of nCino from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.06.

In related news, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 22,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.19, for a total transaction of $1,720,798.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 723,575 shares in the company, valued at $54,405,604.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,003 shares of company stock valued at $8,502,737. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in nCino by 102.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $389,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

