Needham & Company LLC Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $626.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $534.00 to $626.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $533.24.

MongoDB stock opened at $507.73 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $510.10 and its 200-day moving average is $428.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. MongoDB has a 1 year low of $238.01 and a 1 year high of $590.00. The company has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.34 and a beta of 0.66.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 41.24% and a negative return on equity of 239.38%. MongoDB’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.98) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MongoDB will post -4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 12,599 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.55, for a total value of $5,802,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of MongoDB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.14, for a total transaction of $4,781,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,555 shares of company stock worth $30,699,509 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 54.2% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.9% during the third quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 3.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

