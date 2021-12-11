Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Neurocrine Biosciences is a neuroscience-based company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for neuropsychiatric, neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative diseases and disorders. The company’s neuroscience, endocrine and immunology disciplines provide a unique biological understanding of the molecular interaction between central nervous, immune and endocrine systems for the development of therapeutic interventions for anxiety, depression, insomnia, stroke, malignant brain tumors, multiple sclerosis, obesity and diabetes. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Neurocrine Biosciences from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an underperform rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Neurocrine Biosciences from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $163.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.31.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $79.65 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Neurocrine Biosciences has a twelve month low of $78.31 and a twelve month high of $120.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.79 and its 200 day moving average is $94.96.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.28). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 41.59% and a return on equity of 35.89%. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dimitri E. Grigoriadis sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $838,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,632 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 460.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

