New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives C$2.33 Average PT from Brokerages

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on New Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of TSE NGD traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$1.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,962,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,820,145. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.39. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.29 and a one year high of C$3.05. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.92.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$226.40 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

