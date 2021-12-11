New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 2,046 Shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $47,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in IHS Markit by 630.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,241,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,617 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in IHS Markit by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,665,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,291,000 after acquiring an additional 954,481 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 387.8% during the 2nd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,172,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after acquiring an additional 932,185 shares during the period. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,873,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in IHS Markit during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INFO opened at $132.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 1 year low of $83.26 and a 1 year high of $132.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.68 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.61%.

A number of research firms have commented on INFO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

