New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 630,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,878 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $42,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $3,497,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 735.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 521,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,277,000 after buying an additional 459,087 shares in the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 74.2% in the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after buying an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.8% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 137,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Vertical Research upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.86.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $80.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.48. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.28 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.75.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 36.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial; Water & Protection; and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

