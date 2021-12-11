New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $38.53 Million Holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 433,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,339 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $38,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Monster Beverage by 277.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,818,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 11.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,766,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,698,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,643,000 after acquiring an additional 718,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $54,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.06% of the company’s stock.

MNST stock opened at $89.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.83. The stock has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. Monster Beverage Co. has a 1 year low of $80.92 and a 1 year high of $99.89.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 28.76%. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.21.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

