New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $44.56 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,842 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $44,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $136,006,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,207,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,536,034,000 after purchasing an additional 666,830 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after purchasing an additional 382,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after purchasing an additional 378,208 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,434,000 after purchasing an additional 253,752 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DLR. Evercore ISI began coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.18.

In other news, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.31, for a total value of $8,415,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total value of $53,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,952.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 52,350 shares of company stock worth $8,802,213 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $167.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.51, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $157.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $169.97.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.78%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

