New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $51.82 Million Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 6,285 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Biogen worth $51,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BIIB. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, South State Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Biogen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Biogen from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $447.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer cut shares of Biogen to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $450.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Biogen from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

BIIB opened at $232.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.70. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.72 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.43.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 19.18 EPS for the current year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

