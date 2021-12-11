New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,795 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Sysco worth $44,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 28.4% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 214.4% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 7,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,449 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,322 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.43.

Shares of SYY opened at $73.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.31 and its 200 day moving average is $77.15. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 142.43%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

