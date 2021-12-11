New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.11% of Travelers Companies worth $41,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $226,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 718.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $59,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 6,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.87, for a total value of $960,019.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,379,618.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,570 shares of company stock worth $4,289,845. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.40.

TRV stock opened at $154.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.12 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.19.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

