NextDAO (NAX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $931,513.00

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and $931,513.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NextDAO coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, NextDAO has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About NextDAO

NextDAO is a coin. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,221,113,338 coins and its circulating supply is 2,180,881,229 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

