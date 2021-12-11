NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 2.6%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT) shares traded down 2.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.90 and last traded at C$2.96. 35,096 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 172,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.04.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark increased their target price on shares of NextSource Materials from C$5.30 to C$6.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$7.00 target price on shares of NextSource Materials and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of C$291.14 million and a PE ratio of -3.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.75.

NextSource Materials Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Molo Graphite property that includes 2,119 permits covering an area of 827.7 square kilometers located in Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

