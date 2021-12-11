Nick Stone Acquires 10,000 Shares of Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) Stock

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LON:BMS) insider Nick Stone bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 214 ($2.84) per share, with a total value of £21,400 ($28,378.20).

Shares of Braemar Shipping Services stock opened at GBX 230 ($3.05) on Friday. Braemar Shipping Services Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 145 ($1.92) and a 1-year high of GBX 314 ($4.16). The company has a market capitalization of £73.95 million and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 237.06 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 263.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Braemar Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

Braemar Shipping Services Plc provides shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics, and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries. Its Shipbroking segment is involved in the tanker chartering for crude oil, liquefied petrochemical gas, and liquefied natural gas; specialized tankers; sale and purchase projects; dry cargo; offshore chartering, sale, and purchase; and the provision of research, valuation, and derivatives brokerage services.

