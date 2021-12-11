Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Sells $68,400.00 in Stock

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) SVP Patrick Joseph Madson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NCBS stock opened at $77.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $921.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.65. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.16 and a 12-month high of $86.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.95.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.84). Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 28.32%. As a group, research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 833,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,855 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 10.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 787,613 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,427,000 after acquiring an additional 76,044 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 54.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 401,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,808,000 after acquiring an additional 141,729 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 48.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 387,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,745,000 after buying an additional 126,902 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 282,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,895,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NCBS. Zacks Investment Research cut Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler raised Nicolet Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.40.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

Further Reading: Swap

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.