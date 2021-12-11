Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $323,000. 51.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ACRES Commercial Realty alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. TheStreet cut ACRES Commercial Realty from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on ACRES Commercial Realty from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ACR opened at $13.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.94 million, a PE ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 263.52 and a quick ratio of 263.53. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.67 and a 1 year high of $18.43.

ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.64). ACRES Commercial Realty had a net margin of 104.89% and a return on equity of 1.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACRES Commercial Realty Profile

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the origination, holding, and management of commercial mortgage loans, and commercial real estate related debt investments. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACRES Commercial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.