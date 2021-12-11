Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 95.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,000 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zuora were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Zuora by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 39,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $799,995.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 63,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $1,040,024.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,367 shares of company stock worth $4,016,566. Corporate insiders own 12.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $19.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.93 and a beta of 2.21. Zuora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.54%. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zuora from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

