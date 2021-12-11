Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $47,000 in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth $1,695,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 1,741.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 467,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 442,072 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 982,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 332,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,343,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,583,000 after buying an additional 228,493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.75 per share, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDF shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardiff Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.28 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.64. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.48.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 7,375.65% and a negative return on equity of 19.37%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

