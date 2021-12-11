Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 141.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Financial by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. purchased 660 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

LKFN opened at $74.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 39.76%. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.17%.

Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

