Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 55.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,790 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $115,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Christine R. Vlahcevic sold 2,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $149,629.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,630 shares of company stock valued at $686,867 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFGC opened at $45.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.68. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $38.82 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.82.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Performance Food Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.78.

About Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

