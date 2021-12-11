Noir (NOR) Trading Up 0.3% Over Last 7 Days

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 11th. Noir has a market capitalization of $268,251.62 and $488.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Noir has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Noir coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Noir alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.07 or 0.00172967 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00023156 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $259.43 or 0.00533765 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00060547 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007263 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Noir Coin Profile

Noir uses the hashing algorithm. Noir’s total supply is 20,431,428 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Noir is noirofficial.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Noir is a decentralized digital currency with anonymous features and community governance. To ensure accessibility to all users, Noir uses a Proof of Stake system. Noir is developing into a currency that is not only traded for speculative reasons but also one that enables people to buy products and services in a secure and anonymous way. The overall goal is to shape Noir into a currency for one’s daily payments. “

Noir Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Noir Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Noir and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.