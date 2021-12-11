Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj (OTCMKTS:NKRKY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

NKRKY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Nokian Renkaat Oyj from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

Get Nokian Renkaat Oyj alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NKRKY opened at $18.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.35. Nokian Renkaat Oyj has a 52-week low of $17.21 and a 52-week high of $21.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.72%.

Nokian Renkaat Oyj Company Profile

Nokian Renkaat Oyj engages in the manufacture of tyres. It operates through the following segments: Passenger Car Tyres, Heavy Tyres, Vianor, and Other Operations. The Passenger Car Tyres segment covers the development and production of summer and winter tyres for cars and vans. The Heavy Tyres segment comprises tyres for forestry machinery, and special tyres for agricultural machinery, tractors, and industrial machinery.

Recommended Story: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokian Renkaat Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.