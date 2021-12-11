Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms have also commented on NOMD. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nomad Foods from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.29.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.67.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $599.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Nomad Foods’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOMD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

