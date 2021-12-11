Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of NTRS traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,786. Northern Trust has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $120.52 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total transaction of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,420 shares of company stock worth $9,142,378. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after acquiring an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Northern Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,186,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,637,249,000 after acquiring an additional 363,977 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,728,765 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,808,000 after buying an additional 166,515 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,699,978 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $506,704,000 after buying an additional 58,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $407,925,000 after buying an additional 102,629 shares during the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

