Northwest Capital Management Inc Buys 63 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $165.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $435.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $148.99 and a 52-week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

