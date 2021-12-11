Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a C$114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 50.36% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$125.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Nuvei stock opened at C$75.82 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$123.75. Nuvei has a 1 year low of C$54.47 and a 1 year high of C$180.00. The firm has a market cap of C$10.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 73.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33.

