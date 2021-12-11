O3Swap Market Cap Tops $50.68 Million (O3)

O3Swap (CURRENCY:O3) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. O3Swap has a total market capitalization of $50.68 million and $7.59 million worth of O3Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, O3Swap has traded up 8% against the dollar. One O3Swap coin can currently be purchased for $1.97 or 0.00003152 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00056414 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,989.57 or 0.08258093 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.37 or 0.00081487 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00057428 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,309.87 or 0.99997474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002789 BTC.

O3Swap Profile

O3Swap’s total supply is 43,741,143 coins and its circulating supply is 25,737,048 coins. O3Swap’s official Twitter account is @O3_Labs

O3Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as O3Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire O3Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase O3Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

