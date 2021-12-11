Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) Price Target Increased to GBX 960 by Analysts at Barclays

Ocean Outdoor (LON:OOUT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 950 ($12.60) to GBX 960 ($12.73) in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Ocean Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Ocean Outdoor stock opened at GBX 9.75 ($0.13) on Friday. Ocean Outdoor has a twelve month low of GBX 6.48 ($0.09) and a twelve month high of GBX 10 ($0.13). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24.

Ocean Outdoor Limited provides digital out-of-home advertising services in Denmark, Finland, Germany, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. It creates broadcast and online content for entertaining and influential brand experiences for national audiences. The company was formerly known as Ocelot Partners Limited and changed its name to Ocean Outdoor Limited in March 2018.

