Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.77, but opened at $7.04. Ocular Therapeutix shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 4,450 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder Summer Road Llc bought 5,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $35,775.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ocular Therapeutix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a current ratio of 8.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.74.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 22.95% and a negative net margin of 229.02%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ocular Therapeutix by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

