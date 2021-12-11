Offshift (XFT) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $246,299.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, Offshift has traded up 16.4% against the US dollar. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $3.47 or 0.00007181 BTC on major exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $15.49 million and approximately $246,299.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,933.43 or 0.99108211 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00048214 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00004853 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004110 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00035639 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003712 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.55 or 0.00743418 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,460,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

