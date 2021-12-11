OIN Finance Reaches One Day Volume of $256,433.00 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. During the last week, OIN Finance has traded 15.1% lower against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market cap of $7.77 million and $256,433.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OIN Finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000483 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004311 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001166 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00040059 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00007005 BTC.

OIN Finance Coin Profile

OIN is a coin. OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,950,759 coins. OIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @FinanceOin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . OIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/oin-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The purpose of the OIN project is to circumvent these hurdles and more by reconstructing the Ethereum DeFi ecosystem on the Ontology network by starting an ecosystem through OIN’s lending platform. By developing cross-chain technology, OIN will be able to exchange ETH assets natively. OIN will leverage ONT’s low transaction fees and low congestion to freely expand the ecosystem and grow the userbase to new heights by becoming the easier to use, cheaper option. The DeFi space will now have room to grow without restriction through OIN. “

OIN Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OIN Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

