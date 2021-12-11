OLD National Bancorp IN Buys 11,158 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,158 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $6,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 2.9% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of United Airlines by 1.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 13,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in United Airlines by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in United Airlines by 3.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 59.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on United Airlines from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on United Airlines from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.31.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 3,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $165,214.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.36. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.88 and a one year high of $63.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.48.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by $0.63. United Airlines had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a negative return on equity of 112.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($8.16) earnings per share. United Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 211.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -14.43 EPS for the current year.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which offers satellite based Wi-Fi, including on long-haul overseas routes. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East and Latin America. UAL, through United and its regional carriers.

