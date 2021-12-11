OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 21.1% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 652,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,407,000 after acquiring an additional 28,609 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% in the third quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 350.1% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 43,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after acquiring an additional 33,488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock opened at $165.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $148.99 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.61. The stock has a market cap of $435.67 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.38%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

