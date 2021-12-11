OLD National Bancorp IN Increases Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,017 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 2nd quarter valued at $277,982,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 256.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 3,048,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,921,000 after buying an additional 2,192,485 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 1,277.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,725,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,518,000 after buying an additional 1,600,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 397.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,934,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,728,000 after buying an additional 1,546,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,546,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,297,161,000 after buying an additional 1,028,868 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.34.

ATVI opened at $58.60 on Friday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.87. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.68.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

