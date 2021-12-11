OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,858 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 57,942.3% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 341,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $313,863,000 after purchasing an additional 340,701 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 30.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $983,083,000 after purchasing an additional 247,460 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 45.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $712,829,000 after buying an additional 242,828 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth $214,898,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 330.3% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 276,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $254,438,000 after buying an additional 212,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $366.67 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $352.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

ISRG stock opened at $344.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.46, a PEG ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.47 and a 52-week high of $369.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.81.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,503 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.66, for a total transaction of $510,508.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

