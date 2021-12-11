OMG Network Market Cap Reaches $856.74 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 17.1% against the dollar. One OMG Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $6.11 or 0.00012622 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OMG Network has a market capitalization of $856.74 million and approximately $418.90 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.11 or 0.00194434 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001056 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About OMG Network

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

OMG Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

