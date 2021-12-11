Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Trading Down 6.7%

Shares of Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) fell 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $22.32 and last traded at $22.43. 16,408 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,024,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.04.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LPRO. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Open Lending from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Open Lending from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Open Lending from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Open Lending from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Open Lending from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.82.

The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 9.71, a current ratio of 9.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.58.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 51.25% and a net margin of 36.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

In other Open Lending news, insider John Joseph Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.32, for a total transaction of $849,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $352,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,250 shares of company stock worth $5,609,013. 25.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Open Lending by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 979,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,200,000 after buying an additional 407,232 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,149,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,432,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Open Lending in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 46,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Open Lending Corp. provides lending enablement and risk analytics to credit unions, regional banks and the captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers (OEM Captives). It specializes in risk-based pricing and modeling and provides automated decision-technology for automotive lenders throughout the United States.

