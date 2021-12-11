Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) & FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) Head to Head Review

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) and FG New America Acquisition (NYSE:OPFI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

This table compares Oportun Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oportun Financial $583.70 million 1.04 -$45.08 million $1.38 15.42 FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A -$8.04 million N/A N/A

FG New America Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oportun Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Oportun Financial and FG New America Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oportun Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 FG New America Acquisition 0 1 4 0 2.80

Oportun Financial presently has a consensus price target of $26.75, indicating a potential upside of 25.70%. FG New America Acquisition has a consensus price target of $11.40, indicating a potential upside of 125.30%. Given FG New America Acquisition’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FG New America Acquisition is more favorable than Oportun Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.5% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Oportun Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oportun Financial and FG New America Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oportun Financial 7.27% 19.91% 2.44% FG New America Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Oportun Financial beats FG New America Acquisition on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Itasca, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.