Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 197 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 672 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Square were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Square in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,394,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Square by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,897 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $19,422,568 in the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $210.00 to $221.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Square from $361.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut Square from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.66.

Shares of Square stock opened at $181.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $230.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.91. Square, Inc. has a 12 month low of $170.75 and a 12 month high of $289.23. The company has a market capitalization of $83.60 billion, a PE ratio of 169.38, a PEG ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

