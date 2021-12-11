Optimum Investment Advisors Has $115,000 Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Welltower were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Welltower by 55.8% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $36,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Welltower during the second quarter worth $53,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WELL. Barclays began coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.21.

NYSE:WELL opened at $82.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.76. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The stock has a market cap of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.53, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.38). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

