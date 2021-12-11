Optimum Investment Advisors Has $141,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML) by 216.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund were worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 466,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,959,000 after acquiring an additional 15,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $112,000.

Get Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NML opened at $5.13 on Friday. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0163 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund’s payout ratio is -227.59%.

About Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund

Neuberger Berman MLP Income Fund, Inc is closed-end mutual fund. It seeks total return with an emphasis on cash distributions by investing in master limited partnerships. The company was founded on November 16, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML).

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.