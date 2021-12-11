Optimum Investment Advisors Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHZ. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,300,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,262 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 155.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,017,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,152,000 after buying an additional 1,228,211 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 98.9% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,319,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,030,000 after buying an additional 656,091 shares in the last quarter. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,524,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,335,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,141,000 after buying an additional 380,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $53.39 and a one year high of $56.05.

See Also: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.