Optimum Investment Advisors Reduces Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,185,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 100,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 50,840 shares during the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 26,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $126,000. 22.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 114,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.43, for a total value of $3,127,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 34,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $688,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,762,352 shares of company stock worth $163,985,789 over the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $18.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.11 and a beta of 6.53. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.06 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.22.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.