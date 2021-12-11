Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 2,340 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 24,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 7,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 7,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $110.76 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.23 and a fifty-two week high of $112.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.31 and a 200-day moving average of $106.19.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

