Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Optimum Investment Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 17.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 19,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 7,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $67.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.55 and its 200 day moving average is $68.31. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $58.22 and a 52-week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

