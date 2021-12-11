OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OptiNose Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose and throat or ENT and allergy specialists. The company’s lead product consists of XHANCE nasal polyps, XHANCE Chronic sinusitis, OPN-300, OPN- 021 and AVP-825 which are in clinical stage. OptiNose Inc. is headquartered in Pennsylvania, USA. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th.

OPTN stock opened at $1.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.78. OptiNose has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The firm has a market cap of $133.99 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 0.93.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.05. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 1,275.55% and a negative net margin of 132.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that OptiNose will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 12,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total value of $34,872.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 294,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,996.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPTN. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in OptiNose during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 42.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

